Quinta Brunson Shares She's 'Beyond Honured' That Bette Midler Wants To Make Cameo In Abbot Elementry

It appears that a lot of people are talking about the potential of Bette Midler walking the halls of Abbott Elementary. The idea has the sitcom's writers and performers giddy with anticipation; Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti all weighed in on the iconic actress's passionate proposal.

Midler has shown more than a passing interest in making a cameo on the program. The 78-year-old renowned Hocus Pocus performer expressed her wish to join the Abbott Elementary team on social media, even making light of her earlier remarks on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Midler deftly proposed her desire to play Melissa Schemmenti's mother on the show in a lighthearted internet conversation. The Abbott Elementary staff took notice of her letter, which was humorous and a little cheeky. Fans are now excitedly waiting to see if Midler will make an appearance.

Fans are starting to wonder if this ideal union will come to pass as the excitement grows. The prospect of Midler entering the Abbott Elementary world is exciting because of her celebrity status and the show's increasing critical recognition. Midler's request may or may not be fulfilled in the future, but for the time being, the idea that she might become a member of the Abbott Elementary family has generated a lot of anticipation and conjecture.

Bette Midler on Abbott Elementary? Star reacts to potential guest appearance

When asked if Bette Midler will ever grace the set of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti, the show's backstage trio, couldn't contain their excitement. They discussed their thoughts on the renowned actress perhaps joining them at the Disney and ABC upfront ceremony in New York City.



Being the show's lead, creator, and executive producer, Brunson considers Midler's interest to be nothing less than a dream come true. "I'm incredibly touched that she wishes to appear on my program," Brunson said incredulously. It's one of those bizarre, make-believe times when Bette Midler wishes she could be a cast member. I'm incredibly honored."

The sentiment echoed by Brunson resonated with Walter and Perfetti, who shared in the excitement of the prospect. The idea of collaborating with such an esteemed figure in the entertainment industry was not lost on them, as they recognized the significance of Midler's potential involvement.

When Lisa Ann Walter thought about Bette Midler perhaps appearing on the set of Abbott Elementary, she was overcome with respect for the legendary actress. Walter was excited, but she also modestly acknowledged that she wasn't in charge of that division. She made it clear that, in addition to stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Goldie Hawn, and Lily Tomlin, Midler has a unique position in the pantheon of Hollywood giants.

Walter praised Midler's abilities as an actress, pointing out that she was both flexible and subtle. "She's not just like a balls out, you know, broad, which, she's that too," Walter said, comparing Midler to Melissa Schemmenti, her fictional character. "She's also a really talented, nuanced actress."

Chris Perfetti, who is well-known for playing charming eighth-grade history teacher Jacob Hill, responded to Midler's request with a lighthearted demeanor. In light of the show's recent triumphs, Perfetti jokingly advised that Midler "take a number". Abbott Elementary has been receiving praise, renewals, and a guest list full of celebrities for its next season. Perfetti warmly welcomed Midler to the long line of eager applicants hoping to be cast on the popular show.

