It's time to celebrate the birthday of one of the biggest pop sensations of the era! As we commemorate Justin Bieber's 30th Birthday, let's test your knowledge about the Canadian-born singer-songwriter, musician, and global superstar.

From his early beginnings as a YouTube sensation to his meteoric rise to fame, Bieber has captured the hearts of millions with his infectious music, electrifying performances, and undeniable charisma. Get ready to delve into the world of Bieber fever as we explore his chart-topping hits, memorable moments, and fascinating journey in the spotlight.

Whether you're a die-hard Belieber or simply curious about this pop icon, this trivia quiz is guaranteed to challenge your Bieber knowledge and leave you singing Baby all day long! So grab your virtual microphone and let's dive into the world of Justin Bieber!

Quiz Questions and Answers on Justin Bieber

ALSO READ: Top 10 Justin Bieber Songs Of All Time As Pop Star Turns 30