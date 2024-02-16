Prepare to journey to the desert planet of Dune, where noble houses battle for control of the lucrative spice trade. Timothee Chalamet's 2021 movie Dune has garnered fans worldwide. But did you know that the first original Dune film was made in 1984?

And, while the first film hit theaters in 1984, its development began in the early '70s following the immense success of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel.

With the upcoming Dune: Part Two, let's delve deeper into the complex world of sand. From the secretive breeding programs to the telltale signs of a Mentat, your knowledge will be put to the test. Get ready to explore the rich lore of House Atreides, the sinister schemes of House Harkonnen, and the mystical powers of the Bene Gesserit.

Whether you're a Mentat calculating probability or a Fremen warrior fighting for freedom, this quiz has something for everyone. So grab your still suit, hop on a sandworm, and go on this journey to test your Dune knowledge like never before!

Dune Trivia Quiz Questions

