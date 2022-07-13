R. Kelly got engaged to alleged victim Joycelyn Savage before sentencing in sex abuse case; Reports

Amid his sexual abuse and trafficking trial, new details have emerged about R. Kelly. As reported by TMZ, aspiring singer Joycelyn Savage shared a letter to a judge dated on June 13 asking court to hand down a more lenient prison sentence to the rapper in his case. The letter claims that Savage is engaged to R. Kelly and notes that her relationship with him is "amazing."

In the letter, Jocelyn writes, "My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancé. I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be." Savage who has been alleged to be a victim of R. Kelly also mentions in the letter that, "it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I'm a victim."

Describing the rapper who has been found guilty of all nine charges he faced, including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking as "a great man, with a great heart", Savage noted that the duo share a special connection and are deeply in love.

The letter obtained is from before the rapper was sentenced to a 30-year jail term related to the sex trafficking case. In the meantime, TMZ has also reported that Savage's parents have informed via their attorney that she never made the engagement known to the family. Her family's attorney also mentioned how it's odd that Savage didn't testify about it under oath. Jocelyn's family has doubts about her engagement to R. Kelly and are reportedly looking forward to get in touch with her.

