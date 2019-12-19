R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery charge related to marriage with a minor girl

Disgraced singer R Kelly pleaded not guilty on December 19 to the charges related to his illegal marriage to Aaliyah. Earlier in this month, Kelly, who is currently facing four separate cases in three different states, was hit with new charges of bribery allegedly related to his 1994 marriage to the singer, who was 15 at the time. Kelly’s previous charges include kidnapping, forced labour, possession of child pornography, engaging in prostitution with a minor and moving girls across state lines for sex.

The latest charges claim that the singer allegedly paid off a public official, about more than two decades ago, to marry Aaliyah when she was clearly a minor and he was 27-year-old. The Step In The Name Of Love singer was accused of bringing the government employee on August 30, 1994, in order to get a fake identification document for “Jane Doe 1”. According to an insider familiar with the particular case, Jane Doe 1 is Aaliyah.

According to Fox News, Kelly appeared via video streaming from Chicago, where the singer is currently imprisoned while facing charges of sex crimes, to enter the plea before Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly. Following the brief hearing, Kelly's attorneys informed reporters that throughout the procedure, the singer maintained his position that the updated indictment is "ridiculous." Attorney Douglas Anton also revealed that his client is doing well and is writing "uplifting" songs sitting in the jail.

Kelly met Aaliyah in 1990 and even produced her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, which came out in 1994. Aaliyah repeatedly refused to discuss or comment on her union with the disgraced singer before her untimely death in a plane crash in 2001. The singer’s former manager Demetrius Smith, in the docuseries titled Surviving R. Kelly, revealed that he, in fact, purchased fake documents and IDs that would let him marry the young singer without any legal complications. The marriage, however, did not last and endedand ended after the singer told her parents about it. They then forced their daughter into expunging the marriage.