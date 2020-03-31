R Kelly seeks release from prison; Expresses concerns about his health amid COVID 19 crisis

R Kelly has joined the list of celebrities who are asking to get out of prison citing health concerns over Coronavirus Pandemic. Kelly, who is currently being held without bail after being arrested on multiple sex crime charges, is asking a federal judge to free him from jail in Chicago. The motion of bond filed in the court last week states that the singer is within the category of people described as high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the ongoing health crisis.

The document also points out the scarcity of sanitizer and soap in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, People reported. It also stated that it is impossible to practice social distancing in a facility that consists of two-person cells. If released, the 53-year-old disgraced singer will live with his girlfriend Joycelyn Savage in an apartment in Chicago. He will have to remain in his home with an electronic monitor. Kelly is not the only celebrity prisoner who is seeking release from prison, Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby have also expressed health concerns.

Just last week it was reported that Bill Cosby’s lawyers were filing to get him released from prison and put him on house arrest amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Reportedly, they decided to do so after one prison officer tested positive for the deadly virus. The disgraced comic is currently serving is serving three to 10 years at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. On the other hand, Harvey Weinstein recently tested positive for the deadly virus. He is currently in medical isolation in his prison in maximum security Wende Correctional Facility.

