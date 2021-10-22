R. Kelly was reportedly placed on suicide watch after being convicted of sex trafficking

R Kelly was put on suicide watch last month after being convicted guilty of nine separate sex offenses. Kelly was put on suicide watch three weeks ago, according to the singer's attorney, Steve Greenburg, but is no longer considered to be at danger as per The Independent.

However, Greenburg made the claims during a court hearing in Chicago, the first since Kelly was convicted of a racketeering conspiracy in which he allegedly exploited his music business to promote illegal activities. He was also convicted of sex trafficking. Meanwhile, Greenburg did neither corroborate or refute Kelly's stated intention to hurt himself. The jury in New York found him guilty of 12 separate unlawful actions, including intercourse with several underage girls and a 1994 plot to bribe an Illinois public official in order to get a false ID for 15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could marry illegally.

As per The Independent, he will be sentenced on May 4, 2022, and faces up to 10 years life in jail. However, Kelly is awaiting a new trial in Chicago, where he is accused of 13 more sex offenses, including the production of child pornography. He's also accused of plotting to intimidate victims and hide evidence. Kelly has pled not guilty to all of the allegations leveled against him.

Meanwhile, the trial in Chicago was scheduled to begin in April of this year, but it has been pushed up until August 2022 owing to the continuing pandemic and Kelly's separate trial in New York.

