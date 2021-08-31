Rachael Leigh Cook RECALLS how she met She’s All That costar Freddie Prinze Jr: 'It was pretty funny'

Rachael Leigh Cook spoke up about shooting the now-iconic rom-com She's All That with costar Freddie Prinze Jr. twenty-two years ago, ahead of her appearance in Netflix's gender-swapped remake, He's All That. The 41-year-old actress recalled meeting Freddie Prinze Jr. for the first time. "The first time I met Freddie was in Sundance.” she said.

According to E! News, the actor said, “Yes, I totally remember that very well,” Cook told the outlet. “The first time I met Freddie was in Sundance. We were both in the House of Yes, and I was in a house that he and Parker [Posey] and Josh [Hamilton] and everybody were in just saying hello to everybody." She noted that the Scooby-Doo actor wrapped his arms around her before he said, “Hey babe.” “I looked up and he screamed a little because he thought I was [his then-girlfriend] Kimberly [McCullough],” the Frozen in Love star recalled.

The actor further said, “He didn’t know that it was me because why would you? We had the exact same frame and hair color. So it was a pretty hilarious, romantic-comedy first meeting that obviously never became a real romance, but it was pretty funny.” During the interview, the Love, Guaranteed actress also said that Prinze is "such a wonderful human."

Meanwhile, the 2021 film is a sequel to the 1999 film "She's All That," which features Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Rachael Leigh Cook. Padgett Sawyer, an Instagram celebrity and high school finalist living with her single nursing mother is the focus of the film, which was directed by Mark Watters and produced by Andrew Panay, Bill Block, and Jennifer Gibgot.

ALSO READ:Jameela Jamil calls Addison Rae’s new film He’s All That ‘F–king terrible’; Fans ask her to ‘chill out’