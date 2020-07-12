Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader part ways after dating for almost a year; Source says 'She's devastated'

After a whirlwind romance, actors Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have split. The couple dated for less than a year. A source via People said Rachel has been heartbroken due to the breakup.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have called it quits. Sources via People confirmed that "She's absolutely devastated." The private celebrity couple sparked romance rumours during the holiday season last year when they were spotted out and about in the actor's hometown of Tulsa, Okla. Rachel and Bill confirmed the rumours by walking into the Golden Globes Awards 2020 earlier this year. The couple looked smitten by each other. They even had a memorable Valentine's Day date.

"They spent Valentine's Day weekend in Orange County, Calif," an insider via E! News said at the time. "It was a quick getaway, but time for the two of them to be together without any distractions. Rachel is very happy dating Bill and is excited about being with him." "He treats her very well," the source added.

Rachel, 38, and Bill, 42, first crossed paths when they starred in the 2013 flick The To-Do List. At the time, both were in different relationships. In 2017, Rachel and then-husband Hayden Christensen split after being married for 10 years. They continue to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose. While Bill filed for divorce from Maggie Carey in 2018 after 11 years of marriage. They share three daughters—Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

In a chat with Viall’s Podcast in 2019, Rachel also opened about dating in the public eye as a single mom, "Briar has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with. It would have to be a very serious relationship."

"She's my world and I talk about her all the time," the actress explained at the time. "How f--ked up would it be if I hid that? If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid."

