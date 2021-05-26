Rachel Bilson apologises to former co star Tate Donovan after he said The OC cast was ‘tough to work with’

Rachel Bilson recently issued an apology to her The OC co-star Tate Donovan who previously said that the cast was difficult to work with as young actors.

The OC alum Rachel Bilson recently looked back and apologised over her behaviour on the sets of the teen drama. While chatting on the O.C. Bitches podcast, Bilson, 39, spoke about her former cast members Tate Donovan with podcast co-host Melinda Clarke who was also a part of the show. For the unversed, Tate‘s character Jimmy Cooper was at one point married to Melinda‘s character Julie, and they shared two daughters – Marissa (Mischa Barton) and Kaitlin (Autumn Reeser). In season three of The O.C., Tate directed an episode, and years later, admitted that it was “tough” directing the young cast.

“They just didn’t want to be doing the show anymore,” Tate shared with Vulture in 2013. “It was pretty tough; they were very tough to work with…But you know how it is with young actors — and I know because I was one of them once. When you achieve a certain amount of success, you want to be doing something else.”

During the podcast, Rachel apologized to Tate for her and the other cast members being “little a–holes.” “I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t — because I really, you know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings,” Rachel said. She also added that Tate was “such a wonderful director and amazing human and all of it.” “So if I ever added to any of the a–hole-ness, I want to apologize on record.” Tate accepted Rachel‘s apology, saying that she was a “total sweetheart” back then.

