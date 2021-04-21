  1. Home
Rachel Bilson calls dating Adam Brody on The OC set a ‘unique experience’; Has ‘gratitude for the experience’

Rachel Bilson recently revealed what it was like dating Adam Brody while shooting The OC. Scroll down to see what she said.
Rachel Bilson recently spoke to Nylon and revealed what it was like dating her co-star in The OC. For those who don’t know, Bilson dated her co-star Adam Brody while their characters on the show were also dating. “You and Adam Brody had been dating during the show’s filming. What was it like dating your cast member during the time that your characters were dating on-screen?,” she was asked in a recent interview.

 

Rachel responded to this question with the following answer (via Nylon): “Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome. I’m actually grateful that I did have it. It was definitely a unique experience and I don’t think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience.”

 

If you don’t know, the hit show was on the air from 2003-2007 and starred Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, and more. She also revealed if there would be a reboot of the show! “I will say if they ever wanted to do it, I would do it. But I just don’t know where you go [with the plot],” she said.

 

