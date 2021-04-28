Rachel Bilson had a 'panic attack' and sought therapy after Instagram photo with Rami Malek went viral  

Back in 2019, during Rami Malek's Oscar run, Rachel Bilson had shared their high school photo which featured them as teenagers visiting New York City.

Almost a month after Rachel Bilson opened up about her Instagram photo debacle with Rami Malek, the actress has now revealed that it's all good between her and Rami. For the unversed, back in 2019, during Rami's Oscar run, Rachel had shared their high school photo which featured them as teenagers visiting New York City. The picture quickly went viral and made headlines.

Rami had asked Rachel to take down the photo, saying that he is a "private person". Now, in a recent interview with the LadyGang podcast, Rachel revealed that they have successfully cleared the air.

The O.C. actress said, "Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we're all good. He, you know, was so sweet and we're totally fine now and we talked about it and we're good. He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on."

However, Rachel did not expect for their photo to make international headlines. She revealed she had to seek therapy due to all the anxiety. "My friend sent me a CNN link to it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?' I was having a panic attack. I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I'm doing this again,'" she said.

However, the high school friends have now reconnected and "everything is great" between Rachel and Rami.

