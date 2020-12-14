Rachel Bilson opens up about co parenting with Hayden Christensen amidst pandemic: It’s been going pretty well

Rachel Bilson recently opened up about co-parenting with the 39-year-old Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen amid the pandemic. Scroll down to see what she said.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are getting along great! During a new interview, the 39-year-old The OC actress opened up about co-parenting with the 39-year-old Star Wars actor amid the pandemic. If you didn’t know, Rachel and Hayden were together from 2007 to 2017 and share 6-year-old daughter Briar Rose. “It’s been going pretty well,” Rachel shared with Us Weekly. “It’s also nice because you’re stuck in the house [amid the pandemic].” Rachel continued: “So, for her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”

If you didn’t know, Bilson met the Star Wars actor, also 39, on the set of their 2008 film, Jumper. They got engaged that December before quietly calling it off in August 2010. After the duo reconciled three months later, they went on to welcome their now-6-year-old daughter in October 2014. US Weekly reported in September 2017 that Bilson and Christensen split after nearly 10 years together. At the time, a source told the tabloid that the now-exes were “on the outs for a couple of months” before their breakup became public news. Since their split, the former Hart of Dixie star briefly dated Bill Hader. They pumped the brakes in July after less than a year of dating.

Last year, Bilson told US Weekly that when dating someone new, she immediately shared that she has a child — and the man’s reaction determines a lot. “I always put it out there. She’s my world and I talk about her all the time. How f–ked up would it be if I hid that?” she said on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast in 2019. “If you’re going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid.”

