Rachel Bilson reveals she was asked to join THIS show before her The OC co star Mischa Barton

Rachel Bilson recently revealed that she almost came close to starring in a show that eventually featured her The OC co-star Mischa Barton. In the recent episode of her podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, Bilson spoke to co-host Melinda Clarke and their guest, Danny Pellegrino, about almost being cast in the MTV reality series, The Hills. While Rachel didn't appear on the show, her co-star Barton did.

Discussing how she passed on an opportunity for the reality show, Bilson said, "I was actually asked to be on The Hills." Further adding on how she "graciously passed" the offer, Rachel further stated, "Then, who they wound up casting was Mischa."

Bilson mentioned during her interaction how she wasn't aware of any of the other cast members and said, "I've met Lauren Conrad before, but she's not even on that [revival] show. I like Lauren a lot... I know her a little, tiny bit and she's cool. But I don't know anyone [else] from The Hills", via Entertainment Tonight.

As for her teen drama co-star, Barton appeared on the MTV reality series, The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019. Although, Mischa did not later return for the second season which premiered in 2020.

The OC stars were recently in the news after Barton opened up about her experience of working on the teen drama and revealed that she was "bullied." Responding to Mischa's claims, Rachel said, "At best, you’re exhausted, and at worst, it’s overwhelming and chaotic. So it kind of breaks your heart a little to know... I mean, we knew it was a lot of pressure on her. But if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person", via Bustle.

Bilson also later clarified Barton's claims about her character of Summer being added last-minute were false while reacting to her co-star's claims.

