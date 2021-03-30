Rachel Bilson reveals she was 'bummed' when Rami Malek asked her to delete their throwback high school photo

Rachel Bilson reveals an awkward encounter with Rami Malek when he asked her to delete their throwback picture from high school.

Rachel Bilson recently made a startling revelation about Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek. The OC alum recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert and recalled an incident with Malek that left her 'super bummed'. Bilson and Malek went to the same high school and knew each other back then. Rachel had shared a high school throwback picture with Malek during his 2019 Oscar run and apparently, he wasn't too happy about it and asked her to take it down.

Recalling the incident, Bilson on Shepard's podcast revealed that she was friends with Malek and that they also were the leads for 'Cruicible' in their senior year. Talking about her post, she said, "I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York/Broadway, we're super like nerdy ... it's the dorkiest picture of both of us, but I (posted it) because it's funny and I think it's so important to be able to make fun of yourself", via USA Today.

Bilson further stated that after a week of her posting the throwback picture, Malek had DMed her requesting her to take it down. The OC actress was surprised that his message didn't even begin with exchanging pleasantries but went straight to the point. Rachel claimed that Malek's message said, "It wasn't like, 'Hey, how are you?' It was straight to, 'I would appreciate it if you take that down, I'm a very private person", via USA Today.

The actress revealed that her intent to share the throwback picture with him was to celebrate the success of his film Bohemian Rhapsody and to wish him good luck for the Oscars. Bilson further stated that she responded to him with an apology and even took down the photo at his request.

