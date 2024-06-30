Rachel Leviss Reveals Reason Behind Calling It Quits With Matthew Dunn Within Just One Month Of Dating

Rachel Leviss is opening up on the reason behind breaking up with Matthew Dunn within just a month of dating. The Vanderpump Rules star said on her podcast that Dunn wasn’t the man of his words. According to the reports, Leviss was looking into keeping the relationship under wraps; however, Dunn, just few days into dating, updated his profile picture with the VPR member, forcing her to accept the bond.

Leviss claimed that it was hard for her to break it off, revealing that she had a good connection with Dunn.

Rachel Leviss’ comments about breaking up with Matthew Dunn

During her podcast episode, Rachel Leviss shared that she was in a relationship with Matthew Dunn for a month but had to call it off. Leviss revealed, “I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship. We were dating for a month.” After the businessman’s posts on his social media, the news portals were riled up about the connection between the reality TV star and Dunn.

Leviss added, “It was sad because we had a good connection, good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent. Obviously, those are standard things, but those were new things for me to experience.”

After asking Dunn why he posted the picture after the couple discussed it, Leviss revealed that either her ex-boyfriend had an impulse issue or just wanted to show her off.

Rachel Leviss’ reps commented over the duo’s relationship

Rachel Leviss’ reps at the time of the duo entering the relationship revealed that both parties were keeping their lips sealed, as it was quite early to spill the beans. Leviss’ reps further added, "It's a little too soon to jump to any labels. They met a little over a month ago and are friends, just getting to know each other. They met and are hanging out.”

The reports of the VPR star dating Dunn came a year after her controversies with Tom Sandoval, who allegedly cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss. Following her exit from the show, the TV personality revealed that she would be taking a break from dating.

