Rachel Lindsay Admits Seeing Red Flags Before Marrying Ex-Husband Bryan Abasolo; Here's Why She Ignored Them

Rachel Lindsay became unfiltered while talking about her ex-spouse, Bryan Abasolo, whom she married in 2019 after their appearance on her season of The Bachelorette. She opened up about this during her conversation with the co-hosts of The View on Tuesday, December 3.

Lindsay stated, “I would probably say maybe I saw signs before the marriage.” She further added, “But as women, we’re fixers, and we think we can figure it out. They’re a challenge to us. But eventually, I saw it more. I would say, within two years.”

Earlier in the episode, she revealed that everything is not always as it appears in the public eye, and even couples who appear to be the most content face difficulties in private. She said that they were seen as one of the more successful relationships to come from The Bachelorette. Wherever she went, people would question her about her relationship and how they were doing.

She further added, “And, you know, when are you having kids? And all the things that were wrapped up in that. You feel the public pressure to always let people know that everything is great, even though behind closed doors, that might not be the case. Or that you’re working on it, or that you’re having a bad day, or whatever it may be.”

The couple, who became engaged on the reality show and walked down the aisle two years later, shocked people when Bryan reportedly filed for divorce on January 2.

It appears that the divorce process may not be smooth, as the two are reportedly at odds over financial assets due to not signing a prenup.

The former Bachelorette was initially ordered to pay USD 13,000 a month in temporary spousal support. Later, she was also required to pay USD 40,000 to Bryan from their community property funds, according to a report published by In Touch on August 19.

