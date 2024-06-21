Rachel Lindsay Shares Tia Mowry's Best Advice Amid Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

In a recent exclusive interview with E! News, Rachel Lindsay opened up about the valuable advice she received from actress Tia Mowry amid her ongoing divorce from Bryan Abasolo. The former 'Bachelorette' star revealed that Mowry's words have been instrumental in helping her navigate through this challenging time in her life.

Lindsay, who met Abasolo on 'The Bachelorette' and married him in 2019, revealed that her greatest fear has always been losing control. But she discovered comfort and a feeling of freedom in Mowry's advice, which emphasizes living in the present moment instead of thinking too much about the past or future worries.

Rachel Lindsay opens up about healing Journey amid divorce challenges

She gave advice during the interview to not worry about the future because it can induce anxiety and to not linger on the past since it can hold you back. Rather, concentrate on each day as it arises, as every day you survive makes you more resilient. Lindsay found great resonance in these remarks, particularly given her current emotional turmoil following her divorce.

Despite the challenges she faces, Lindsay emphasized that she is actively prioritizing her own well-being. She has embraced activities such as meditation, prayer, exercise, and spending quality time with family and friends to heal from within. Lindsay expressed a desire to focus on genuine self-care rather than superficial distractions like socializing and traveling.

Advertisement

"I know people see me out and about, and that is true," Lindsay clarified. "Yes, hanging out with friends is healing. Yes, traveling is healing, but it’s superficial. I really want to do the work from within."

Lindsay expressed sorrow for her first decision to forego pursuing a prenuptial agreement with Abasolo as she thought back on her previous choices. She clarified that she didn't want the argument over a prenuptial agreement to get worse because, at the time of their marriage, their finances were more equal. Lindsay does concede, though, that she could have been better shielded from life's uncertainties if she had a prenuptial agreement.

Lindsay acknowledged that looking back, she now realizes she couldn't have foreseen getting a divorce in 2024. She added that in life, you never know what surprises or challenges lie ahead.

Additional difficulties arising from the divorce proceedings with Abasolo include court cases concerning living arrangements and spousal maintenance. Living together in Los Angeles at the moment, Lindsay described Abasolo's relationship as tense and uncomfortable. Lindsay has been asked to provide Abasolo with financial support so that he can relocate out of their shared apartment.

Advertisement

Rachel Lindsay finds strength in self-care amid transition

Lindsay has had difficulties, but she has persevered and is now positive about the future. She argued that prioritizing herself is not selfish but rather essential to her wellbeing and personal development.

Lindsay believes that Mowry's counsel helped her find her inner strength and perseverance as she continues to move through this time of change. Her experience serves as a helpful reminder of the value of taking care of oneself and being in the moment when things are unpredictable and changing.

ALSO READ: 'Didn’t Predict This Longevity': Tia Mowry And Jackee Harry Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Sister, Sister Premiere