Rachel McAdams breaks the internet with her 'unshaved' armpits, receives mixed reaction

The career of Hollywood star Rachel McAdams has been extremely active and eclectic. Her appearances in films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have made her one of the most intriguing figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the name that she has made in the industry by proving herself graceful from the red carpet to showcasing her elegance on screen, she defines perfection and a crafted beauty that is unmatched, but does all the beauty change if you show the real you to the world? This is what her latest photoshoot with Bustle screams about.

Rachel as she is admired for would pull off unshaven armpits look was out of everyone's imagination as the 44-year-old actress just showed how beauty is defined by being nothing but herself. As she dazzles and looks jaw-dropping in her latest photoshoot, which has taken a route to fans' discussions over the internet.

The Bustle photoshoot, which has got people talking

Out of all the three images that were posted on Twitter, which were jaw-dropping because nobody could pull them off other than her, the second one in the collection is the one that has the internet buzzing. In this photo, Rachel McAdams has gone all natural and is proudly displaying her unshaven armpits.

Many of the actress' admirers are thrilled to see her subtly challenging patriarchal beauty norms that demand women, unlike males, routinely shave beneath their arms, even though the camera doesn't focus on that region.

In the image, McAdams appears to be conveying a very straightforward message: Nobody should have to shave beneath their armpits to receive attention and affection from others. It is absolutely possible to be incredibly attractive without doing so.

Fans reaction to her fearless photoshoot

While many took it positively, praising the actress for inspiring all young girls and women to normalize the beauty standard, others had a different perspective regarding the same.