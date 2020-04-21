Rachel McAdams says it would be ‘fun’ to play Regina George in Mean Girls sequel

Rachel McAdams recently stated that she would love to play the role of Regina George in Mean Girls sequel. Read on to know more.

Even though after featuring in Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams has added various impressive film credits to her resume, including The Notebook and Doctor Strange, her role as Regina George in the 2004 comedy-teen film will always be one of her iconic roles. When it comes to her acting gigs, the 41-year-old Hollywood star did not limit herself to a single genre. From featuring in the 2005 Psychological thriller Red Eye, to starring in Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr, Rachel has done it all.

However, we still remember her as her mean character in the film that earned USD 130 million globally and was an overnight hit, ComicBook reported. The actress recently participated in a Q&A session as part of the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-A-Thon and spoke about her iconic role in the comedy film. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her,” she said. She is not the only cast member of the film who has shown interest in a sequel. Lindsay Lohan, who played the titular character in the movie, has stated time and again that she would love to be a part of the sequel.

During the interaction, the actress opened about her experience as a mother during the quarantine. Speaking about practicing social distancing with her 2-year-old son and family amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress said her child is a welcome distraction. “I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is two. So, that's pretty much what I do… all the time. It's true, he's so entertaining! I thought about that, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family? You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun," she said.

