Rachel McAdams talks about motherhood during quarantine; Calls her 2 year old son a 'very welcome distraction'

Rachel McAdams says her 2-year-old son is keeping her busy during the quarantine and admits it would have been boring without him.

Rachel McAdams is not the kind of mom who speaks a lot about her child in public. The actress likes to keep her personal life under the wraps and rarely talks about her son with partner Jamie Linden. However, the lockdown has got Rachel opening up about motherhood as she is currently quarantining with her 2-year-old son and family amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Giving a glimpse of her life in quarantine on the LHSF Canada Steam-a-thon, the actress termed her 2-year-old baby a 'very welcome distraction'.

The 41-year-old is blessed with a baby boy who is 2 years old now. When asked about how she is spending time in quarantine, Rachel replied, "I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is two. So, that's pretty much what I do… all the time." Rachel admitted her 2-year-old kid keeps her on her feet throughout the day but she says that it would have been quite boring without him. "It's true, he's so entertaining! I thought about that, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family? You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

The Notebook actress also revealed that they've been quarantining at the countryside which is keeping her son amused. "We live sort of out in the country, a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals. We've been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day," Rachel said. The actress has been keeping her baby boy away from the limelight ever since he was born in 2018. In a statement given to The Sunday Times, Rachel McAdams said that she wishes to keep her baby's life private even if her's is not.

