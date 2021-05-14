Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler or Ross: Who is your favourite Friends character? VOTE & COMMENT

While we eagerly wait for Friends Reunion, we're curious to know who is your favourite Friends character. Vote in our poll and comment below.

Friends fans from across the globe had been eagerly waiting to find out when the Friends Reunion will be airing, especially after the fact that the cast had already filmed for the special back in March. Finally, the reunion is no longer 'stuck in second gear' as not only did we get a subtle and sleek first look at the reunion but we also found out the premiere date: May 27!

While we count down the days for Friends Reunion, let's look back at the iconic six characters and why they're so universally loved by millions and millions. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) wasn't just a character who gave us fashion goals (though the 'Rachel' haircut will forever be legendary!) but was adored for her positive character growth spanned across the 10 seasons. From a rich, spoiled brat to becoming an independent woman in the high fashion corporate world with humble coffee waitress beginnings was such a delight to witness. That's not to say Rachel had her goofy moments to get behind because we were treated with aplenty.

Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) was the glue of the Friends gang, who tied each character together, and in spite of her obsessive OCD behaviour, who wouldn't love to have a friend like her. There's something in her theatrics that just easily reels you in while her sense of leadership, even when it comes to her friends' circle, is something we can learn from.

Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) is just the crazy amount of innate weirdness that we could all take lessons from. While some may find her otherworldly personality annoying, there's something infectious about her independent spirit. The fact that she's so unconventional in nature makes her an instant fan-favourite.

Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) sarcasm is the stuff of legends but it's also his curious search for love and companionship (before finding his soulmate in Monica) that we can equally relate to. It's that relatability one can't help but fall for.

Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) zest for life, especially food, is something instilled within all of us too. But it's also his intense loyalty to his friends, despite his carefree nature when it comes to love, that makes him such a beloved character.

Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) may typically be the nerd friend you may find boring at times but it's his caring nature that we strive to be ourselves or even look for in a companion. It's that selfless, unabashed love Ross has within himself that makes him a cherished character.

This begs the question Friends fans; Who is your favourite Friends character? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Friends character as your spirit animal in the comments section below.

