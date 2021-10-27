Rachel Platten GETS CANDID about experiencing postpartum anxiety: I'm in this daily mental rollercoaster

Rachel Platten has spoken out about her postpartum anxiety following the birth of her second child. The singer, 40, and her husband, Kevin Lazan, had their second child, Sophie Jo, on Sept. 9, and on Tuesday, the mother posted a photo with her younger child on Instagram and discussed the "mental rollercoaster" of postpartum anxiety.

"I did not want to write this post. In fact, i hid from social media for 2 months because of it. But here it is, i have postpartum anxiety again," writes Platten, who is also mom to 2½-year-old daughter Violet Skye. "I thought, I'll share about it when I'm 'better'. I'll have a really powerful story about how i overcame it. And everyone will think oh she's so strong bla bla."

"But f--- that," she adds. "i don't want one other single mother out there to experience the same feelings of shame, loneliness, and fear that i did if maybe reading about my story NOW can help you. Because this can be hell if you think you're alone." The "reality" of the postpartum experience, according to Platten, is not discussed "enough" since "so often mothers are shocked because it is nothing like they expected."

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Platten paid homage to Lazan on Father's Day earlier this year, posting a collection of heartwarming photographs of him and their son. "You are the most wonderful father and husband and we are very very lucky," she added at the time. "Happy Father's Day kevy, we're so happy you're our guy," she wrote at the time.

