Rachel Weisz recalls how Black Widow & James Bond's release discussion got awkward when Daniel Craig walked in

Rachel Weisz spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about a discussion with Kevin Feige about Black Widow and James Bond's competition and how it got tricky.

Rachel Weisz is all set to make her Marvel debut with Black Widow and fans are more than excited to see her alongside Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in the much-awaited origins story of Natasha Romanoff. Weisz who is set to play the role of Melina Vostokoff in the film recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live as she spoke about working on the big Marvel movie and also how the film's delay coincided with her husband Daniel Craig's film, No Time To Die's postponement.

Due to the pandemic both Black Widow and the upcoming James Bond film have faced immense delays. During her interaction with Kimmel, Weisz recalled a 'secret' Marvel meet that was to discuss the release status of Black Widow and also involved a talk about their competition, the 007 film.

Weisz who is married to James Bond star Daniel Craig spoke about a tricky situation she got in during this virtual meet with Marvel Head, Kevin Feige and others. Recalling the incident, Weisz said, "There was a very secret kind of summit [virtual] meeting with Scarlett [Johansson], David [Harbour], Florence [Pugh] and Cate [Shortland], the director, and myself with the incredible Kevin Feige. They were strategizing when Black Widow was going out, and Kevin was talking about the other tentpole movie coming out was James Bond."

Adding on, she said, "And they’re all discussing it, and I was thinking, ‘Maybe [Feige] doesn’t actually know I’m married to Daniel.’ And at that moment, Daniel was walking down the stairs into the kitchen. And I really wanted to turn the screen around and go, ‘Well, he’s right here. You can ask him.'"

Weisz later confirmed that while she didn't introduce Daniel to the Marvel boss, she did introduce her cat instead. As for the film's releases, Black Widow will be hitting the screens in July whereas No Time To Die will be coming out later in the year.

ALSO READ: Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff hints at ‘unfinished business’

Share your comment ×