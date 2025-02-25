Rachel Zegler Addresses Snow White Backlash Says She Thinks Of "People’s Feelings About This Film As Passion"

Rachel Zegler has responded to the backlash surrounding her past comments about Disney’s Snow White live-action remake, attributing the controversy to fans’ deep passion for the beloved princess.

Zegler, who stars as Snow White in the upcoming film, first faced criticism when her casting was announced in 2021 due to her Colombian heritage. The outrage intensified when she called the 1937 animated classic “dated” and criticized the prince’s role in the story. More recently, her vocal opposition to Donald Trump’s reelection sparked further calls for a boycott from MAGA supporters.

In a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler said, “I interpret people’s feelings about this film as a passion for it. What an honor to be part of something that people feel so passionate about. We’re not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us, and all we can do is give the best of ourselves.”

Zegler also reflected on the significance of representation in Hollywood, recalling the joy of seeing young Black girls connect with Halle Bailey’s portrayal of The Little Mermaid in 2023. She spoke about her own Colombian heritage, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity in the entertainment industry. “I understand that the community doesn’t want to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora,” she said.

Regarding changes in the Snow White remake, Zegler assured fans that Disney has struck a “beautiful and delicate balance” between honoring the 1937 classic and introducing the story to a new generation. She highlighted the film’s focus on the princess’ character, saying, “Her superpower is her heart. There is no supernatural power that Snow White possesses beyond her love for humanity, for all living creatures, and her fundamental belief that there is goodness in everything. That’s something I really believe the world could take advantage of more.”

Advertisement

With the film’s release approaching, Zegler remains hopeful that audiences will embrace this new take on Snow Whitewhile respecting its rich history and evolving storytelling.