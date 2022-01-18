Rachel Zegler APOLOGISES for doing a dramatic reading of Britney Spears tweet about Jamie Lynn

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler recently received backlash online for sharing a video where she was seen reenacting one of Britney Spears' twitter notes that the singer had addressed to her sister Jamie Lynn. After deleting the video, Zegler posted an apology for doing a dramatic reading of Britney's tweet and said that she "meant no harm."

Taking to Twitter, Rachel shared an apology after netizens called her out for mocking Spears. Clarifying that she had no intention to do that, Zegler wrote, "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone."

She further added, "This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable."

While Zegler deleted the video after she began to receive backlash online, the reposted video though had gone viral in no time.

Zegler's apology and video controversy comes days after she recently won her first-ever Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture—musical or comedy for her role of Maria in Steven Speilberg's West Side Story.

As for the Britney tweet that Rachel was seen reenacting in the video, the singer had called out her sister for spreading "crazy lies" after Jamie Lynn opened up about an incident when Britney allegedly locked herself and her sister in a room while holding a knife. The sisters had been sharing a back and forth on social media until recently Jamie Lynn called for Britney to speak to her "privately" and end their public feud.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears says ‘we’re supposed to have each other's back’ to Jamie Lynn in tearful post amid online feud