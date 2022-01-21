Rachel Zegler recalls having lengthy audition process for West Side Story, admits it was a 'dream come true'

Rachel Zegler received a Golden Globe for her performance in West Side Story as Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. However, Rachel claims she had nine auditions before earning the part of Maria in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation on Friday night's Graham Norton.

The actor, who made her feature film debut in the picture, also acknowledges that seeing and hearing oneself on screen is 'very difficult' for her. Rachel tells Graham Norton of West Side Story being her first film role: "It's so cool and unlike anything I could have imagined. It is definitely a baptism by fire. I've seen the film nine times and that is enough for me as I find it very hard seeing and hearing myself on screen, but I am very proud of what we did." However, on being asked how she got the role, she characterizes it as "dream come true." She said as per Daily Mail, "I manifested working on the film. I always had a picture of the original film in my locker at high school. 30,000 people went for the role, and I had nine auditions – no job is worth that but this one was!"

For those unversed, Rachel won a Golden Globe earlier this month, beating out Marion Cotillard (Annette), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Lawrence (Don't Look Up), and Emma Stone (Cruella). Following her victory, Rachel took to Instagram to share a video of herself with a tear streaming down her face, asking, "What the f**k is going on?" At the time, the actress also rushed to Twitter to express her gratitude for the award, revealing that she received it precisely three years after being cast in the part of Maria.

Meanwhile, Zegler also revealed during the show, after being given the job, her only request to Spielberg was to continue performing in her senior high school musical production of Shrek, which the Oscar-winning filmmaker agreed to.