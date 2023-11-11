Rachel Zegler reveals she bonded with Jennifer Lawrence over common Hunger Games history

Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games was one of the biggest franchises during the 2010s. It made the actress a household name, and a beloved figure to its many fans. Now Rachel Zegler is on the same journey as her older counterpart, continuing the legacy of Lawrence. In a recent interview, the young actress revealed that she's been able to bond with Katniss Everdeen herself, all thanks to the Hunger Games universe. Find out what she had to say about their bond.

Rachel Zegler on her relationship with Jennifer Lawrence

During the London premiere of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rachel Zegler revealed she had created a good bond with Jennifer Lawrence. She told People Magazine, "I had already filmed it when I had met her and we really just were able to bond over the fact that we know so many of the same people." The prequel to the famous franchise involves many similar people behind the scenes working on the project. Jennifer had no clue about just how many of the same people worked on both. Zengler revealed, "One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did No Hard Feelings with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence is obsessed with her." She continued, "Everyone who worked on our movies came over from the original trilogy to work on ours."

Rachel Zegler reveals perks of not meeting Jennifer Lawrence during filming

The 22-year-old told the outlet, she was happy that she didn't meet the Oscar winner while she was shooting the prequel. The Snow White actress explained it helped her not feel pressured, adding, "it relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing." Though reportedly the younger actress would have been more than happy to get any advice from her original leading lady. Rachel admitted, "Though if she had ever wanted to give me tips, I absolutely would have been open to hearing them."

Meanwhile, Zegler had previously revealed that the first time she watched the Hunger Games, she was merely 10 years old. Reportedly accompanied by her sister and mother, the memory became "ingrained" in her mind.

