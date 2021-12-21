Rachel Zegler says she is 'not affiliated' to the new West Side Story sequel on Maria 'in any way'

Rachel Zegler has recently reacted to the news of a new West Side Story sequel being in the works. According to Forbes, a new West Side Story sequel on Maria's life has been commissioned by Long Wharf Theatre soon after the release of Steven Spielberg's movie as it began to gather prestigious nominations.

The musical is being written by Steven Sapp along with his wife Mildred Ruiz-Sapp on Maria's life after Tony's death. However, Rachel took to her Twitter account to state that she has nothing to do with the new sequel that is in the works. Resharing an article from Broadwaycom, Rachel tweeted, "You’re making a sequel to west side story and it isn’t called CHINO?" to which many fans lauded her sense of humour. After that, she followed up with another tweet noting, "begging you all to read the article i am not affiliated with this in any way," as fans started questioning whether they would witness Zegler in the new sequel as well.

You can check Rachel Zegler's tweet here:

begging you all to read the article i am not affiliated with this in any way — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) December 20, 2021

For those unversed, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story was released on December 10 and has received a positive response at the Box Office. The movie adaptation of the 1957 musical comprised Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Mike Faist as Riff, Ariana DeBose as Anitta, Rita Moreno as Valentina, among others. The stars had opened up on their journey of making the movie with Zegler remembering Stephen Sondheim who had written the lyrics to the original West Side Story musical.

