Rachel Zegler shows her hilarious chat with Steven Spielberg post West Side Story’s trailer released at Oscars

Rachel Zegler recently revealed what her chat with West Side Story director Steven Spielberg went like, after the release of the anticipated trailer at the Oscars 2021.
West Side Story’s remake from director Steven Spielberg finally debuted its trailer at the Oscars 2021, and Rachel Zegler who stars in the role of Maria in the film recently revealed how she reacted after the trailer went live. Well, the star FaceTime’d with the famed director after the trailer debuted online and they had such a funny conversation. She relayed the moment for her Twitter followers.

 

Rachel took to Twitter, and wrote her exact Rachel wrote the exact conversation she had with the popular filmmaker. She wrote: “~ facetimed steven after the trailer dropped ~ me: sorry i’m such a mess.” “steven: i love your mess. i made a whole movie of you being a mess. Me: Steven: Me: that’s fair.”

 

For the unversed, Ansel Elgort and Zegler star in the film as Tony and Maria alongside EGOT winner Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works. The film tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The brief, vibrant teaser sees the opposing Jets and Sharks singing, dancing, hugging and kissing through the streets of New York’s Upper West Side to the tune of the romantic duet “Somewhere.”

 

For those that don’t know, Rita played the role of Anita in the original film and won an Oscar for her performance. Her role in the remake was created specifically for her!  West Side Story was supposed to hit theaters in December 2020, but the release date was delayed until December 10, 2021 because of the pandemic.

 

