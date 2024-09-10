Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman End Their 26 Years Of Marriage; Share The Announcement On Social Media

Rachel Zoe, 53, and Rodger Berman are no longer a couple. The duo has decided to part ways after 26 years of marriage and 33 years of togetherness. The unexpected announcement came on social media.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, also appeared in a Bravo’s reality show, The Rachel Zoe Project airing from 2007 to 2013, their relationship was focused on it. Apart from that they also appeared in Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe in 2015.

On Monday, September 9, Rachel shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram. She wrote that they had decided to mutually put an end to their marriage. The 53-year-old wrote that they were “proud of the loving family” they have made and their “countless memories” with one another.

In the statement, the reality show star also wrote that their first priority has been and will always be their kids (they share two children, Skyler and Kaius). She further continued, “We are committed to co-parenting our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

Both individuals had spoken to People magazine back in 2021. Rachel stated that they do not “pretend to be any kind of trained relationship experts” but they really understood individuals and “relationships” and it did not matter which kind, may that be mom-daughter, colleagues, or best friends.

White talking about a way to keep one’s marriage strong, she expressed that both two people in a relationship should have their own “separate” lives and not be always depend on one another. Rachel continued that one is “ dependent, but you're independent” and there is a life that is shared and there is a life that's personal.

The 53-year-old mentioned that it takes the “pressure off” the other individual as the other person is not entirely dependent on their partner for them to be happy.

Berman continued that he always found that the best unions are the ones in which one is there for their partner and assists them in reaching their goals. Because "your happiness is the other person being happy, right?” he shared.

