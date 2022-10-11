Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perelló welcome first baby; Novak Djokovic wishes 'health and happiness'

Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perelló reportedly welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on October 8 as per several Spanish outlets. The couple welcomed a son on the island of Mallorca, the Diario de Mallorca reported Saturday. It was previously confirmed by the Tennis player in June that he and his wife were expecting their first baby.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner during a press conference in June revealed that he's going to be a dad soon and added that while he doesn't know what will change in his life after that, he maintained that there won't be any professional changes. Nadal had spoken about his love for children and starting a family in the past when he spoke to The Sun, "I would like to have children: boys, girls. I am a person who loves children and I am a family type. … I think it’s also and above all about taking care of the children."