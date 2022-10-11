Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perelló welcome first baby; Novak Djokovic wishes 'health and happiness'
Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perelló welcomed their baby boy in on the island of Mallorca according to reports. Read more details inside.
Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perelló reportedly welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on October 8 as per several Spanish outlets. The couple welcomed a son on the island of Mallorca, the Diario de Mallorca reported Saturday. It was previously confirmed by the Tennis player in June that he and his wife were expecting their first baby.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner during a press conference in June revealed that he's going to be a dad soon and added that while he doesn't know what will change in his life after that, he maintained that there won't be any professional changes. Nadal had spoken about his love for children and starting a family in the past when he spoke to The Sun, "I would like to have children: boys, girls. I am a person who loves children and I am a family type. … I think it’s also and above all about taking care of the children."
Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message
While Nadal hasn't officially confirmed the news with a statement or shared a post on social media regarding his baby boy, his contemporary, Novak Djokovic was recently informed about the happy news during a media interaction and the fellow Tennis player sent sweet a congratulatory message. Djokovic was informed of the news while playing at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, reacting to the same, he said, "Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness."
The newbie parents had tied the knot in October 2019 after 14 years of dating. The couple is known to keep their relationship private and Nadal has admitted that since his professional life keeps him in the public eye, he prefers to keep a low profile in his personal life. The exciting baby news for Nadal comes weeks after his emotional final match with longtime friend and rival Roger Federer. Pictures and videos of Nadal crying for Federer at the latter’s farewell game went viral on social media and were hailed as the best sporting moment by fans as well as fellow sports personalities.
