Ragnarok: Here's everything you need to know about the star cast of the superhero drama series

Ragnarok which released yesterday on Netflix is getting rave reviews from the masses. If you want to know about star cast then you are in the right place.

Ragnarok is the latest talk of the town. Let me tell you that the Norwegian superhero drama series streaming on Netflix has nothing to do with Marvel's Thor series which features Chris Hemsworth in the titular role. The series which released yesterday is getting rave reviews. One of the fans wrote, "Go and watch Ragnarok on Netflix!!! Gods , teens , and a secret... What can go wrong? #Ragnarok @netflix." Another tweeted, "Netflix nordic snapped with Ragnarok; the casting, the plot, THE CASTING! can we talk about the jutul family, oof visuals, power and attitude we stan."

A part of the official synopsis reads. “Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature." If you are a fan of Teen Wolf, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, then you may like the new supernatural series. If you have already watched the movie, then let us know about your views in the comment section below. Today we have listed the star cast of the show. Read on to know more.

David Stakston plays the role of Magne

David plays the titular role in the series. He portrays a teenager who moves to a new place called Edda and he realizes that he might be a God. Skakston is best known for his role in a teen drama called Skam.

Jonas Strand Gravli plays the role of Laurits

Magne's brother Laurits is another important character in the series. The role is played by Jonas Strand Gravli. The actor has featured in several movies and TV series in the past including Amundsen and 22 July among others.

Herman Tømmeraas portrays the role of Fjor

Herman, who was also part of Skam and other series such as Stikk and Semester, is portraying the character of Fjor who is super famous at school.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø is playing the role of Saxa

Just like David and Herman, she was also part of Skam. Apparently, she is a musician.

Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin plays the role of Isolde

Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin as Isolde has featured in movies as well as in some TV shows. For the unversed, she was a part of a movie called Phoenix and in three episodes of Beforeigners.

Emma Bones portrays the character of Gry

Emma Bones is best known for her role in Home Ground. She had also featured in Gravli.

Check out the trailer right below:

