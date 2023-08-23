Ragnarok Season 3: When will the Norwegian drama return? Release time, date, schedule and more

Hey there, fellow Ragnarok enthusiasts! The moment we've all been waiting for is finally knocking on our doors – yes, you guessed it – Ragnarok season 3 is about to hit our screens! Set in the small fictional town of Edda in Hordaland, the series follows socially awkward teenager Magne, who confronts the influential Jutlus family following the death of his friend in a freak accident. Get ready for another round of thrilling drama mixed with mind-blowing Norse mythology.

When and where to catch the Ragnarok Season 3 action

So, you're probably wondering, "When will Ragnarok season three drop?" Well, the good news is that the wait is nearly over. This Netflix original series, which delves into the mix of teenage drama, environmental issues, and mythological twists, is set to make its return. Now, since it's a Netflix original, it's the US that gets first dibs. Get this: Netflix shows tend to premiere shortly after midnight PST (Pacific Standard Time). That means the curtain lifts on Thursday, August 24, for all the eager US viewers.

But here's the cool part – Netflix knows how to keep things fair around the globe. Given the world's time zones, the release of the six-episode drama will hit screens all around the world at the same time, albeit at different local times. So, whether you're watching from the US, East Coast, or the UK, you won't have to worry about those dreaded spoilers!

Get Ready for Ragnarok Season 3

There you have it, folks! Ragnarok season three is right around the corner, and the excitement is palpable. Set your alarms, clear your schedules, and get ready to dive back into the world of Magne and his extraordinary adventures. With teenage melodrama, environmental twists, and a sprinkle of Norse mythology, this season promises to keep us on the edge of our seats.

So, whether you're a night owl tuning in from the US, an early bird catching the show in the UK, or somewhere else on the globe, remember that the drama unfolds simultaneously for all of us. It's time to embrace the thrilling ride.

Get your Viking spirit ready, because Ragnarok is back, and it's bigger, bolder, and more epic than ever!