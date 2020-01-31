Ragnarok: The supernatural drama series was filmed at THIS location; Find Out

The Netflix’s supernatural drama series Ragnarok features some breath-taking visuals of green landscapes and snow capped mountains. Find out where the series was filmed.

Netflix has added another promising series to its library. Ragnarok is a new teenage drama which is based on Norse mythology. The show features stunning visuals with breath-taking shots of fascinating alpine peaks and fjords. After watching the trailer, if you were wondering where the shots were filmed, we have the answer to that question. The filming for this Netflix original series began in Odda, Norway back in March last year. To give the plot of the show a fictitious and mysterious location, in the makers decided to change the location’s name to Edda.

Those who are aware of Norway’s landscape would know that it is known for its magnificent fjords. Odda is also known for its vast green landscapes and snow-capped mountain ranges. The trailer features everything from a vast amount of water and Pine trees to rainstorms and lightning, to give the views a perfect feel of a Nordic setting and gives the series the feeling of a pre-apocalyptic world. According to a report by Daily Express, the filming has also taken place in Denmark.

While most of us know the world ‘Ragnarok,’ thanks to the Chris Hemsworth starrer MCU film, the series explores the concept further, in a more mythological sense. The word refers to the final destruction of the world in the conflict between the Aesir and the powers of Hel led by Loki. The brand new apocalyptic drama, by Danish screenwriter and playwright Adam Price, focuses on the foretold apocalyptic event leading to the end of the world.



