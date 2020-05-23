Rain On Me MV: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande run the world with their futuristic dance moves and killer outfits

In what has to be the collab of the year, so far, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are literally setting fire to the rain with their impeccable dance moves and otherworldy outfits in the music video of Rain On Me. Watch the futuristic Rain On Me MV below.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are here to save pop in 2020 with their intergalactic tune, Rain On Me, from the former's upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica. Gaga has gone all out when it comes to her collaborations as along with Ari, there are also collabs with Elton John and BLACKPINK in her highly anticipated album, which comes out on May 29, 2020. While Rain On Me released yesterday, the futuristic music video just dropped eight hours back and we've already broken the replay button!

Decked in latex bodysuits along with eye makeup to die for, Gaga and Ariana literally set fire to the rain with their killer dance moves as their intermingled voices taste like sweet heaven. We start off with a wounded, or more like a stabbed down version of Gaga, who rises from the ashes and dances like there's no tomorrow. Joining her is Grande, whose ponytail is as high as her soothing voice and together, what we get is pure magic as the powerful musical duo starts the chorus together, which is a mixture of raspy and sweet.

Check out Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande's Rain On Me MV below:

Is Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande's Rain On Me the best song of 2020 so far? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

In some good news, Little Monsters and Arianators helped Rain On Me to peak at #1 on the US iTunes Songs Chart.

Meanwhile, both women took to Twitter to share their thoughts on working with each other on Rain On Me and the excitement over the release of the music video. "If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it. #RainOnMe #LittleMonsters ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ let it pour I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it," Gaga tweeted and added, "IF YOU WERE UP ALL NIGHT DRINKING WINE ON CALLS W UR FRIENDS LISTENING TO #RainOnMe U BETTER WAKE UP AND GET SOME COFFEE FOR THAT HANGOVER CUZ THE VIDEO IS OUT."

On the other hand, Ariana tweeted, "One time ..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me," and added, "She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to m************n cry! I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. I love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman!"

