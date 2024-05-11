Rainn Wilson, known for playing Dwight Schrute on The Office, shared his excitement about the new Peacock series inspired by the show during his appearance on The View.

Although he knows little about the upcoming project, he praised the concept of a documentary crew following a different workplace, not Dunder Mifflin.

Wilson said in the show, “The announcement came out yesterday and I learned about the show. I literally know nothing about it,” he added, “But I love the idea that they’re trying to do an Office spinoff not in Dunder Mifflin, not with the same characters but a documentary crew following a different workplace. That’s a great concept.”

Will Rainn Wilson reprise his role in The Office spinoff?

The untitled series will center on a historic newspaper in the Midwest and its efforts to revive it with volunteer reporters, as observed by the same documentary crew from The Office.

When asked if Dwight might cameo, Wilson playfully hinted at the possibility, saying “Sure, if Dwight Schrute shows up at a newspaper in the Midwest then I’m there.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Despite The Office ending over 10 years ago, Wilson still finds himself connected to his iconic character. He recounted a funny incident in Italy “I ordered room service in Italy. It was late at night in the middle of the night. The cart shows up, I’m hungry, my wife is sick, I’m tired. And there’s no silverware. It’s encased in jello.”

Wilson expressed, “The show is huge around the world. It’s a paper company in Scranton and it’s huge in Italy. They don’t even speak English!”

About the upcoming Office Spinoff

Despite wrapping up over a decade ago, The Office remains relevant today, with its portrayal of modern capitalism still resonating. Peacock's recent announcement of a spinoff, set in the same universe as Dunder Mifflin but focusing on a Midwest newspaper company, has fans excited.

While details about the spinoff's release date remain unknown, its official logline reveals: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

You can catch The View on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jamie Dornan’s Wife Amelia Warner? Know About Their Relationship Timeline and Other Members of Family