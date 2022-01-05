Ralph Fiennes opens up on his 'unapologetically aristocratic' character Orlando Oxford in The King's Man

One of Hollywood's greatest actors, Ralph Fiennes is set to grace our screens as Orlando Oxford, the Duke of Oxford in the upcoming movie The King's Man. Opening up on his character, the actor discusses certain aspects of the protagonist that are relatable and has shaped the storyline of the movie.

Fiennes revealed one of the main characteristics of Orlando Oxford, who is "unapologetically aristocratic" and "devoted to his boy." He has assured that fans would understand at the beginning of the movie as to why his character Orlando is a "pacifist." "The context is the approach of the First World War, and the key relationship in the film, I would argue, is between Oxford and his son, who wants to prove himself in war as a courageous young man. And Oxford’s deep reluctance to see him go to war," Fiennes said.

Noting further, Fiennes lauded his character for his "chivalric principles." He emphasizes Oxford's background which eventually turned him into a decent man. "In terms of someone who is bred and brought up in a certain way, and embodies principles of courage and honour and kindness and service of others; the aristocratic mode of behaviour. So, Oxford is a decent man. Very decent.”

Director Matthew Vaughn opened up on his decision to cast Fiennes in the lead role. "When I write, I always have actors in my mind. And Ralph was in my mind. I always thought Ralph would’ve been a fantastic Bond for so many reasons," the director said. Praising Fiennes, Vaughn mentioned that working with him has been a "delight."

The King's Man is slated to release on January 14.

