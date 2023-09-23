Rami Malek and Emma Corrin confirm romance with a PDA filled outing in London

Rami Malek, the Oscar-winning actor, and Emma Corrin, renowned for her role in The Crown, have put an end to months of relationship rumors with a passionate public display of affection. The couple, who has maintained a low profile, shared an intimate kiss while walking their dog in London, affirming their romantic connection.

Love unveiled

In candid photos captured by the Daily Mail, Rami Malek and Emma Corrin were caught in a moment of affection, confirming their romance. Their passionate kiss in the park marked a significant milestone in their relationship, as they had previously kept their bond away from the public eye.

A charming date

During their outing, Malek sported a casual ensemble comprising a sweater, jeans, and a blue baseball cap, while Corrin exuded elegance in a taupe trench coat and glasses. The 'My Policeman' star also revealed a new buzzcut as they cuddled up, holding a blue ball launcher for their dog, making for a heartwarming scene.

This romantic revelation follows earlier instances that hinted at their budding relationship. Malek and Corrin were reportedly seen sharing a passionate moment at a restaurant in Kent, England where a source told The Sun “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes. They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”, as well as engaging in a deep conversation at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. With this public display of affection, Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have confirmed their love, setting aside any lingering speculation about their relationship status.

Rami Malek's previous relationship

Rami Malek's previous relationship with Lucy Boynton was a long-standing one, lasting for five years. The couple first met on the set of the critically acclaimed film 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' where they played on-screen lovers Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, and they became a fixture on the red carpet, attending numerous high-profile events together. However, despite their public appearances, Rami and Lucy generally kept their relationship private, rarely discussing their personal lives in the media. While the couple has not officially addressed their breakup, Rami Malek's recent confirmation of his romance with Emma Corrin suggests that he has moved on from his previous relationship with Lucy Boynton.

