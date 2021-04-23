Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton going strong as they spend quality time in Croatia amid filming

Unlike speculations of break up doing the rounds, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are together and were spotted for the first time in months.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were recently spotted together for the first time in months. The 39-year-old actor and the 27- year-old actress had first met on the sets of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, which earned him an Oscar. They have been seeing each other ever since. According to E!, they were spotted together during a rare moment on Thursday, April 22, in Zagreb, Croatia.

Rami Malek was earlier seen partying without his girlfriend. He was spotted hanging out at the beach in Soho Miami Beach House with his five friends earlier this month as Lucy was shooting her mini-series in Europe.

Later Rami took a trip to Croatia and spent time together in Hotel Esplanade, near where Lucy was shooting her next project, the TV miniseries The Ipcress File. According to Variety, the British drama also stars Joe Cole and Tom Hollander.

The stars have been very private about their romance, although Rami showered her with praise while accepting a series of awards for his lead role in Bohemian Rhapsody. He even declared Lucy his ally, confidant and his love and thanked her at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival, according to Billboard. He poured his heart out in front of his Hollywood peers as he accepted the Best Actor award at the 2019 Oscars. He said, "Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."

Since then, they were seen enjoying date night at the Staples Center and sitting courtside at a LA Lakers game in 2019, before the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's recent New York outing included a cosy PDA moment; DEETS INSIDE



Share your comment ×