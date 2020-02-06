Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's recent New York outing included a cosy PDA moment; DEETS INSIDE

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who met on the sets of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) were spotted in New York taking a casual stroll while packing on the PDA. Read below for more details.

Rami Malek is currently in a loving relationship with Lucy Boynton, ever since the two met and fell in love on the sets of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). While the two were spotted together various times during the promotional rounds for the Freddie Mercury biopic, it was only in January 2019 when Rami publicly confirmed the dating rumours. During his Best Actor acceptance speech at Oscars 2019, Malek had passionately stated, "Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

While Rami is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Bond 25 film, No Time To Die, which will see him play the Bond villain Safin, the actor was spotted cosying up with Lucy as they went for a casual stroll in New York. Furthermore, Malek turned on his romantic side and even leaned in for a kiss, showcasing a rare public display of affection on his ladylove. According to Daily Mail, the two were seen twinning in black as Rami has his Mr. Robot mode on in a hoodie, matching shirt, chinos and boots. On the other hand, Boynton paired a printed dress with a black overcoat, platform shoes and a beanie.

What is your take on Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton as a couple? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die will release in India on April 3, 2020. On the other hand, Lucy was last seen in the Netflix series, The Politician.

