Rami Malek on if he's secretly playing Dr No in No Time To Die: Not going to bite on that but it's interesting

In a recent interview, Rami Malek, who plays Safin in No Time To Die, addressed the internet rumours that he's secretly playing iconic Bond villain Dr. No in the Daniel Craig starrer.

While No Time To Die is already a special James Bond outing as it marks Daniel Craig's final appearance as the famous British spy, fans are also intrigued to see how Rami Malek adds his own flavours as the intriguing Bond villain Safin. In a recent interview with British GQ, the Oscar-winning actor confessed that there's no way he was going to say no to the opportunity to battle James Bond in Bond 25.

Exclaiming how it's a 007 film, Rami calls the James Bond franchise "a part of our cinematic history." To be able to go toe-to-toe, head-to-head with Craig and give them all he's got, the 39-year-old actor will look back on this as something big as it gets. On the other hand, Daniel was all praises for his co-star saying that Malek knows him and understands the weight of what he's playing, which is a Bond villain, and what that means historically while also comparing to the kind of Bond villains that have come before. The 52-year-old actor finds it an "understatement" while sharing that "Rami's really good at his job."

As for the internet rumours going rife surrounding Safin and if Malek is actually secretly playing the 21st-century incarnation of the iconic Bond villain, Dr. No, in No Time To Die, the Bohemian Rhapsody star cryptically alluded, "Yes. That’s interesting. I’m not going to bite on that, but I do think it’s interesting. They’ll just have to wait and see." Moreover, Rami pointed out that for him, Joseph Wiseman's Dr. No is the best of the Bond villains.

Also starring Léa Seydoux, Ben Wishaw, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch, No Time To Die is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Credits :British GQ

