Rami Malek RECALLS old conversation with Kate Middleton and offering to babysit her and Prince William's kids

Rami Malek recently enjoyed a meet with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the No Time To Die premiere in London and this wasn't his first time meeting the royals. The actor during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, opened up about chatting with them at the Bond film premiere and also recalled his previous interaction with them at BAFTAs 2019.

The actor revealed how he had caught the Duchess of Cambridge "off guard" when he asked her how she was doing after giving birth to Prince Louis. Malek mentioned how the royals do their homework before meeting everyone and it must be exhausting which is why he asked Middleton how she was holding up.

Recalling the same conversation, Rami also revealed that he even offered his services to the royal couple and revealed his conversation with the Duchess saying, "The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you.' "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'"

As for their recent meet, Rami spoke about being seated behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Bond premiere and even revealed their reaction to the new film.

The new Bond film stars the Oscar-winning actor as the lead antagonist Safin. No Time To Die also happens to be a special film considering it marks the end of Daniel Craig's run as the 007 agent after playing the iconic character for over 15 years.

