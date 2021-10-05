Rami Malek REVEALS what Kate Middleton & Prince William thought of No Time To Die after its UK premiere

No Time To Die star Rami Malek famously attended the UK premiere of the film along with the rest of the cast and special royal guests Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and his wife Camila. Sharing his experience of meeting the royal family and what he thinks they thought about the film, Malek spoke to ET and revealed how he deals with meeting famous people, more famous than him.

If you didn’t know, apart from the recent film premiere, the 40-year-old Oscar winner also met with the royals at the BAFTAs in the past. He told ET: “For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I’m sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them. I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you. But it is nice to just say, ‘How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,’ so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine.”

As for his thoughts on meeting Kate and William at the Bond premiere in London, Rami told ET: “I got to gauge their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film.”

If you missed the film’s star-studded premiere, it was attended by the creme-de-la-creme with names like Billie Eilish, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Dame Judi Dench, Jason Momoa, Naomie Harris and many more.

