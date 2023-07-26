Randy Fullmer, Disney animator on The Lion King passes away at 73

Randy Fullmer, a talented effects animator, VFX supervisor, and producer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, known for his contributions to beloved classics like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, has passed away at the age of 73. As per the studio, he passed away peacefully on July 10 after a long battle with cancer, at his home in Woodland Hills, California.

Randy Fullmer's life

Randy Fullmer was born on April 27, 1950, in Richland, WA. He pursued his education at Washington State University from 1968 to 1970, and it was during his second year that a film class captivated him with the world of animation. This newfound passion led him to enroll in the animation program at CalArts, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1974.

The animator was also taken by his passion for guitar. At the mere age of 12, he had started showing an evolved taste for guitar crafting.

As the founder and sole luthier of Wyn Guitars, he meticulously handcrafted numerous distinctive basses for renowned musicians like Jermaine Jackson and Jimmy Haslip from the Yellowjackets.

Randy Fuller's career at Walt Disney

Back in 1987, Fullmer was initially hired on a three-month contract by Walt Disney Feature Animation (the predecessor to Disney Animation Studios) to work as an animator on the Toon Town section of the beloved 1988 classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit. However, this job unexpectedly blossomed into an impressive 18-year-long tenure at the Walt Disney Studios.

The producer of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, Don Hahn put out a statement for his former colleague. He said, "Most people are good at one thing in their lives. Randy was good at a lot of things. He could draw and paint beautifully, but he had the mind of an engineer and the heart of an artisan."

Han continued, "He was great at animation; great at producing movies, too. He was at the very center of the Disney Renaissance in animation. … I miss him, but I carry his passion and joy with me every day. Always will."

The 73-year-old worked as an effects animator on Oliver & Company (1988) and The Little Mermaid (1989), serving as effects supervisor on The Rescuers Down Under (1990), assuming the role of artistic coordinator on The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and taking on producing duties for The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and Chicken Little (2005).

