Randy Meisner dies at 77: 5 things to know about the founding member of the Eagles

Warning: Mention of death

Randy Meisner, one of the original members of the legendary L.A. rock band, The Eagles, breathed his last at the age of 77. He was a talented singer and bassist, co-writing some of the band's most memorable songs. Meisner's passing was attributed to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This was confirmed through a statement released on The Eagles' official website. Here are five things to know about Randy Meisner:

Co-Founder of The Eagles

In 1971, Randy Meisner co-founded The Eagles alongside Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon. This collaboration laid the foundation for the band's monumental success in the country-rock genre.

Iconic vocals and melodies

With a captivating and soulful voice, Meisner played a crucial role in shaping The Eagles' signature sound. He contributed lead vocals and co-writing credits to their classic '70s albums, showcasing his vocal range and talent for crafting mellow melodies.

The success of "Take It to the Limit"

One of Meisner's standout performances was on the band's hit single, 'Take It to the Limit', from their 1975 album, 'One of These Nights'. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, further solidifying The Eagles' status as rock music legends.

Departure from The Eagles

Unfortunately, internal tensions within the band and health issues led Meisner to part ways with The Eagles after their tour supporting the hugely successful album "Hotel California" in 1976.

Solo career and reunion with Poco

Following his departure from The Eagles, Meisner embarked on a solo career. He achieved success with the soft-rock hit 'Hearts on Fire' in 1980 and released a self-titled album in 1982. He later reunited with his former band, Poco, for a 1989 reunion project.

Despite The Eagles' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Randy Meisner did not reunite with the band. His musical legacy and contributions to the world of rock and country music will be forever cherished and remembered.

