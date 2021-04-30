Randy Orton was 100% 'UNCOMFORTABLE' with Eddie Guerrero's death added to his and Rey Mysterio's WWE storyline

In a recent interview, Randy Orton confided that amongst the many things he's done in his career that have made him uncomfortable, he'd put using Eddie Guerrero's death in his and Rey Mysterio's WWE No Way Out 2006 storyline "at the top of the list."

Randy Orton's insensitive words (along with several more jabs!) to Rey Mysterio back in 2006 - "Eddie ain't in heaven. Eddie's down there, in hell!" - was amongst the most controversial WWE promos of all time, especially as it happened quite soon after the legendary Eddie Guerrero's untimely death in 2005. Using real-life deaths as a story arc has always been WWE's forte (Eg: CM Punk dumping Paul Bearer's 'ashes' onto The Undertaker during Wrestlemania 29 storyline!), but Randy's words cut deep wounds not just amid fans but Orton himself.

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Randy confided his honest thoughts to Kurt Angle about his infamous No Way Out 2006 feud with Rey, who was Eddie's best friend, and how he wasn't comfortable with using Guerrero's death as a storyline. "100% was not comfortable with it. Rey assured me that it's something Eddie would have wanted, and even still, Rey and myself went to Vickie, and Vickie gave us her blessing. She said the same thing. Eddie would have wanted to help you guys in this manner if he could have used his death in some way to help the business as morbid as that sounds; he would have wanted us to do it," Orton confessed, via Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Talking about the brevity of the feud, with Mysterio involved, the 41-year-old wrestler acknowledged that although Eddie's death "was a horrible tragedy" and they all lost a dear friend, the heel remarks helped him along the way in his career and many others who came after, "as a bad guy talking about that." Randy termed it as legitimate "heat" which worked and it helped with the angle between Rey and himself.

"But looking back, it will always be something that was a little... there are a lot of things that I've done in my career that have made me uncomfortable. I think we can all agree on that, right? Individually, but that, in particular, was something that I'd put at the top of the list," Orton admitted with regret to Kurt.

