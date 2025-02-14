Ransom Canyon: Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly Get Roped in to Play the Leads in Upcoming Netflix Series; Teaser Out Now

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are set to play the leads in the upcoming Netflix show, Ransom Canyon. The 10-episode series is based on the romantic lives of the duo, adapted from the novels by Robyn Carr.

The first look at the show has been dropped by the streaming platform on Thursday (February 13), giving audiences a glimpse into the lives of cowboys and the countryside.

The official logline of the series reads, “Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life.”

It further states, “At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall.”

The synopsis continues to mention, “But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

To join the cast members of Ransom Canyon, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Andrew Liner and Philip Winchester have teamed up with Duhamel and Kelly.

The series will premiere on April 17, on Netflix.