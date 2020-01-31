Rapper 50 Cent gets a star on the Hollywood walk of fame; DEETS inside

The rapper is not only known for his music but also for being a successful entrepreneur, venture capitalist, actor and executive producer.

In da Club singer 50 Cent aka Curtis Jackson has now received a star on the prestigious Hollywood walk of fame. The rapper posted a picture on his Instagram account where the star with his name is shown. The rapper is not only known for his music but also for being a successful entrepreneur, venture capitalist, actor and executive producer. The Queens, NY singer 50 Cent, acted as the executive producer, actor and as an episode director for Power series. This series came to an end after six successful seasons. Starz spinoff which is in production as of now, is titled, “Power Book II: Ghost.

This spin off is just one part of the huge on-going deal that Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent has the cable net. 50 Cent will now step up as an executive producer for a broadcast show for a news series called For Life. If the media reports are anything to go by then the rapper and When It Rains It Pours singer admits juggling different roles like producer, actor and executive producer. The media reports, further suggest that the Straight to the Bank singer says that he tries his best to strike a good balance between his varied roles.

Now, with his latest star on the famed Hollywood walk of fame, the fans and music lovers across the globe are hoping for some more entertainment from the rapper side. The fans and music lovers really hope that the rapper turned producer chalks out some great series for them. The fans and followers of the I Get Money singer flooded the social media platforms with congratulatory messages for the well-known rapper.

