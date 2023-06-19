Rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45: Everything to know about cause of death

Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage.

Big Pokey or Milton Powell was a founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective. He made his debut in 1999 with the Hardest Pit in the Litter. He most recently released his album Sensei in 2021 and made an appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 track Southside Royalty Freestyle. Over the span of his career, Big Pokey has dropped six studio albums.

Here is what we know about Houston’s rapper cause of death.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4: Is new season in cards after season 3 finale? Official teaser confirms

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber looks chic in pink slip dress as she steps out for date night with Justin Bieber; DEETS here

Big Pokey passes away at 45

During his performance in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday, Big Pokey collapsed. A viral video on social media shows that Pokey takes a microphone in front of the crowd and takes a breath before falling backwards. According to the local news stations, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he passed away. The cause of death of the rapper was not immediately known.

A statement was shared on Big Pokey’s official Instagram, that read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Sylvester Turner, Houston’s mayor, tweeted on Sunday, “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends. Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did King Charles III extend an olive branch to Prince Harry with Father’s day post? DEETS here